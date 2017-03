TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old Lafayette man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl under the age of 14.

Prosecutors have charged George Miller with one count of child molesting.

The incident allegedly happened in Miller’s garage last October. Detectives say Miller claimed to not remember the incident, but he did not deny the allegations.

Court documents state when asked if he had ever touched anyone in this manner before, Miller stated he didn’t think so.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...