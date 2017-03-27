New study shows many American workers turning to drugs, alcohol due to stress

(WISH) – A new study shows the dark side of today’s workplace, Jane King at the Nasdaq reports.

According to a new Gallup study, many American workers are stressed out and taking out their frustrations with drugs and alcohol.

Their annual cost to the United State in lost productivity, absenteeism and other factors is at $550 billion.

Management consultants Karin Hurt and David Dye told the New York Post that two-thirds of U.S. employees are “disengaged” at work

