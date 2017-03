INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash on the city’s east side Monday afternoon.

It happened on the I-465 southbound ramp to I-70 eastbound just before 3:45 p.m.

The ramp is expected to be closed through rush hour. Troopers on scene are confirming this is a fatal crash Investigation is underway https://t.co/UrL4GSegcL — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 27, 2017

The crash is expected to delay traffic for several hours.

An investigation is underway.

