Police arrest man who works for Johnson Co. Prosecutor’s Office on drunk driving charge

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – A man who works for the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested on a DUI charge Sunday.

According to a police report, Andrew Eggers was stopped by a Franklin police officer after not using his turn signal.

The officer recognized Eggers and smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Eggers while talking to him,” according to the report. He also noticed that Eggers’ eyes appeared to be glassy.

After speaking with Eggers, the officer requested backup due to Eggers job at the county prosecutor’s office. Eggers told police he had a few drinks and agreed to do a standardized field sobriety test.

Eggers refused to take a portable breath test and police then arrested him. He was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital for jail clearance and to wait while police got a search warrant to draw his blood.

Investigators said his BAC registered at .104.

