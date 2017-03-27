Police: Massachusetts mother drove kids while carrying 29 bags of heroin

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that a mother was driving her three children around while carrying heroin in her purse, and detectives later discovered heroin residue on the wall of a room where the children slept.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told WWLP that 27-year-old Alisha Marie Santana was stopped by police late Friday morning while driving with her children, aged one, three, and five. Inside her purse, police allegedly found 29 bags of heroin.

Narcotics detectives then obtained a warrant to search her Wildermere Street house, where Wilk says they found “empty heroin baggies throughout the home and bedrooms. Further, there was heroin residue on the wall where the children slept.”

Santana was arrested on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and driving with a revoked license. The children were placed temporarily in DCF custody.

She was arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

