Senate panel to again take up appointed schools chief bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A Senate panel is set to consider a measure making the state schools chief appointed by the governor instead of elected by voters, despite its 23-26 defeat in the Senate this session.

A chamber rule says 26 or more no votes means that exact or “substantially similar” language cannot be considered again in the same session. But GOP Senate leader David Long says substantial amendments to the House’s version could allow the full Senate to take it up again.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says possible changes include altering the date of implementation and adding a residency or licensing requirement. He adds none of those potential provisions are his “favorite,” saying he liked the way it passed the House.

Changes are expected to be considered Monday in a legislative panel.

