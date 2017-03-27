Sentencing begins for woman found guilty in case where teen girl was found weighing only 40 pounds

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Madison County woman found guilty in an extreme abuse case will learn her sentencing Monday.

Crystal Sells, who is the girl’s aunt, will be sentenced at 10 a.m.

Sells was convicted of multiple felonies for helping her father and his wife in the neglect of her 15-year-old niece.

Prosecutors say Steve Sells and his wife, Joetta, neglected their 15-year old granddaughter so much that in December 2014 she starting foaming at the mouth, collapsed and nearly died. When EMS workers arrived to transport her to the hospital, they remarked that she looked like a holocaust victim.

The girl was often locked in an upstairs bedroom of the Sells’ Anderson home, prosecutors say, and forced to use the bathroom in a bucket. Her floor was covered in feces, hair and blood. She had not been taken to the doctor in more than three years, authorities said.

Sells lived with her father Steve Sells and his wife Joetta. They are both in prison serving 24 year sentences.

Judge Mark Dudley used the words “mind-boggling,” and “evil” to describe the neglect.

“This was not isolated. This was prolonged,” Dudley said during the sentence hearings for the grandparents.

The judge said “people treat their pets better than” the teen was treated.

Police found the disabled teenager severely neglected and weighing less than 40 pounds.

