Suspect rams squad car following police chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pistol fitted with a loaded 100 round magazine was found by police on the driver’s seat of a car driven by a man who led officers on a high speed chase Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit saw a Mustang being driven recklessly after the driver had apparently seen a squad car.

The detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop at the Shell gas station located at McKinnie and Hessen Cassel and that’s when the Mustang sped off.

A chase ensued and the Mustang crashed into two parked car and then continued for about a half block before coming to a stop. As officers approached, the driver put the car in reverse and rammed a squad car. Officers were then able to take the driver into custody. A search of the Mustang was then conducted and that’s when the pistol was found.

Christopher Norris, 31, of Fort Wayne faces felony charges of resisting law enforcement/fleeing in a vehicle, carrying a handgun without a license and criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a crash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...