WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Interstate 680 was briefly shut down Monday morning due to horses on the freeway in Walnut Creek.

The horses were reported at around 7:38 a.m. on northbound I-680 at Castle Crest Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities have rounded up the horses and the lanes were opened by 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear at this time where the horses came from.

VIDEO: Horses shut down Bay Area freeway

