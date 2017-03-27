Watch: Police officer calls back scammer posing as IRS agent

EAU CLAIRE, WI (WCMH) — A Wisconsin police officer received a supposed urgent phone call from the IRS saying that he was going to be arrested unless he called back. So he did.

Officer Roder, with the Eau Claire Police Department, decided to call back the obvious scammer who claimed to be from the IRS.

The conversation begins with the scammer asking for Roder’s case number (which he obviously doesn’t have). When Roder informs the scammer he never received a case number, the scammer says he can find the case by getting Roder’s address.

“But you said you were going to issue a warrant for me and come to my house, without my address how are you going to do that?” Roder asks, to which the scammer has no answer.

Next Roder asks how long he has before he’s arrested. The scammer answers that Roder has until the end of the IRS shift and that local sheriff deputies would be making the arrest.

The phone call continues for several more minutes with multiple other clues from the “IRS” caller that he’s a scammer, including giving Roder two different names.

The video posted on the Eau Claire Police Department’s Facebook page has been viewed more than 4 million times and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Police say they posted the video to remind people that the IRS doesn’t instruct local law agencies to arrest people and to always be wary of scams.

