WISH-TV announces complete Cubs/White Sox broadcast schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 announced their complete baseball broadcast schedule. The two stations will once again be the local home of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, broadcasting more than 125 regular and preseason games.

“Following a record-breaking season for the World Champion Chicago Cubs, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, are thrilled to welcome the Cubs and White Sox back in 2017,” said Vice President and General Manager Randy Ingram. “Central Indiana fans and advertisers, can once again look forward to a robust broadcast schedule this year, including five preseason games and 124 regular season games.”

Date Game Time Station Saturday February 25 Cubs vs. Athletics 3:00PM WISH-TV Saturday March 04 Cubs vs. Dodgers 3:00PM WISH-TV Sunday March 12 White Sox vs. Rangers 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday March 26 Cubs vs. Reds 4:00PM WISH-TV Thursday March 30 Cubs at Astros 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday April 05 Cubs at Cardinals 1:30PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Thursday April 06 White Sox vs. Tigers 1:30PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Friday April 07 White Sox vs. Twins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday April 09 Cubs at Brewers 2:00PM WISH-TV + Wednesday April 12 Cubs vs. Dodgers 7:30PM MyINDY-TV 23 Thursday April 13 White Sox at Indians 6:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday April 14 Cubs vs. Pirates 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Saturday April 15 White Sox at Twins 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday April 16 Cubs vs. Pirates 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Monday April 17 White Sox at Yankees 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday April 18 Cubs vs. Brewers 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday April 21 Cubs at Reds 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday April 22 Cubs at Reds 1:00PM WISH-TV Sunday April 23 White Sox vs. Indians 2:00PM WISH-TV Monday April 24 Cubs at Pirates 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday April 25 Cubs at Pirates 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday April 26 White Sox vs. Royals 1:30PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Friday April 28 White Sox at Tigers 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday April 29 Cubs at Red Sox 4:00PM WISH-TV Sunday April 30 White Sox at Tigers 1:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday May 02 White Sox at Royals 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Thursday May 04 Cubs vs. Phillies 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Saturday May 06 White Sox at Orioles 7:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday May 09 Cubs at Rockies 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Wednesday May 10 White Sox vs. Twins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday May 13 Cubs at Cardinals 4:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday May 13 White Sox vs. Padres 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday May 14 Cubs at Cardinals 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Tuesday May 16 White Sox at Angels 10:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday May 17 Cubs vs. Reds 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday May 19 White Sox at Mariners 10:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday May 21 Cubs vs. Brewers 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Monday May 22 Cubs vs. Giants 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday May 23 White Sox at Diamondbacks 9:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Thursday May 25 Cubs vs. Giants 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday May 26 Cubs at Dodgers 10:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday May 28 White Sox vs. Tigers 2:00PM WISH-TV Monday May 29 Cubs at Padres 4:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Monday May 29 White Sox vs. Red Sox 1:30PM WISH-TV * Wednesday May 31 Cubs at Padres 3:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Friday June 02 White Sox at Tigers 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday June 03 Cubs vs. Cardinals 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Tuesday June 06 White Sox at Rays 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday June 07 Cubs vs. Marlins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday June 09 White Sox at Indians 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday June 10 Cubs vs. Rockies 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday June 11 Cubs vs. Rockies 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Monday June 12 White Sox vs. Orioles 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday June 13 Cubs at Mets 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday June 16 Cubs at Pirates 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday June 18 White Sox at Blue Jays 1:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday June 20 White Sox at Twins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday June 21 Cubs vs. Padres 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Friday June 23 Cubs at Marlins 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday June 24 Cubs at Marlins 4:00PM WISH-TV Sunday June 25 White Sox vs. Athletics 2:00PM WISH-TV Monday June 26 White Sox vs. Yankees 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday June 27 Cubs at Nationals 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday June 30 Cubs at Reds 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday July 01 White Sox vs. Rangers 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday July 02 Cubs vs. Reds 1:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday July 04 Cubs vs. Rays 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Wednesday July 05 White Sox at Athletics 3:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Saturday July 08 White Sox at Rockies 9:00PM WISH-TV Sunday July 09 Cubs vs. Pirates 1:00PM WISH-TV + Saturday July 15 White Sox vs. Mariners 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday July 16 Cubs at Orioles 1:00PM WISH-TV Monday July 17 Cubs at Braves 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Tuesday July 18 White Sox vs. Dodgers 7:30PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Friday July 21 Cubs vs. Cardinals 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday July 22 White Sox at Royals 7:00PM WISH-TV * Monday July 24 Cubs vs. White Sox 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday July 25 Cubs vs. White Sox 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Wednesday July 26 Cubs vs. White Sox 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Thursday July 27 Cubs at White Sox 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday July 29 Cubs at Brewers 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday July 30 White Sox vs. Indians 2:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday August 01 White Sox vs. Blue Jays 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday August 02 Cubs vs. Diamondbacks 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday August 04 Cubs vs. Nationals 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Saturday August 05 Cubs vs. Nationals 2:00PM WISH-TV Sunday August 06 White Sox at Red Sox 1:00PM WISH-TV * Monday August 07 Cubs at Giants 10:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Tuesday August 08 White Sox vs. Astros 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday August 11 White Sox vs. Royals 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday August 12 Cubs at Diamondbacks 8:00PM WISH-TV Sunday August 13 Cubs at Diamondbacks 3:00PM WISH-TV Sunday August 13 White Sox vs. Royals 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Monday August 14 Cubs vs. Reds 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Tuesday August 15 White Sox at Dodgers 10:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday August 16 Cubs vs. Reds 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday August 19 Cubs vs. Blue Jays 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday August 19 White Sox at Rangers 8:00PM WISH-TV Sunday August 20 Cubs vs. Blue Jays 2:00PM WISH-TV */+ Tuesday August 22 Cubs at Reds 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Thursday August 24 White Sox vs. Twins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday August 25 Cubs at Phillies 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday August 26 Cubs at Phillies 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday August 27 White Sox vs. Tigers 2:00PM WISH-TV Monday August 28 Cubs vs. Pirates 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday August 30 White Sox at Twins 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday September 01 Cubs vs. Braves 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Sunday September 03 White Sox vs. Rays 2:00PM WISH-TV Monday September 04 Cubs at Pirates 4:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Monday September 04 White Sox vs. Indians 1:30PM WISH-TV * Wednesday September 06 Cubs at Pirates 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Thursday September 07 White Sox vs. Indians 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday September 08 Cubs vs. Brewers 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 */+ Saturday September 09 White Sox vs. Giants 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday September 10 Cubs vs. Brewers 2:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday September 12 White Sox at Royals 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Wednesday September 13 Cubs vs. Mets 8:00PM WISH-TV Thursday September 14 Cubs vs. Mets 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday September 15 Cubs vs. Cardinals 2:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Sunday September 17 White Sox at Tigers 1:00PM WISH-TV Tuesday September 19 White Sox at Astros 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Wednesday September 20 Cubs at Rays 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Friday September 22 Cubs at Brewers 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Saturday September 23 White Sox vs. Royals 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday September 24 Cubs at Brewers 2:00PM WISH-TV Wednesday September 27 White Sox vs. Angels 8:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 Thursday September 28 Cubs at Cardinals 7:00PM MyINDY-TV 23 * Saturday September 30 White Sox at Indians 7:00PM WISH-TV Sunday October 01 Cubs vs. Reds 3:00PM WISH-TV *

*Denotes Pregame Coverage

+Denotes Postgame Coverage

WISH-TV and, sister station MyINDY-TV 23 will broadcast the games, produced by WGN Sports, in high definition.

