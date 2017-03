INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The green flag dropped Tuesday morning at the Indiana State Museum for the Pinewood Derby program.

The fun runs take place now through Friday and Sunday.

The official race is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Besides racing, there were will also be a best in show competition where cars will be judged on visual design.

