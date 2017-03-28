Bicyclist hit by semi, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a semi Monday night on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Police responded approximately at 9:15 p.m. to the reported crash at the intersection of North Clinton Street and East State Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the bicyclist in serious condition. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later downgraded to critical condition.

Officer Chris Felton said investigators believe the victim was in the crosswalk at the intersection as the semi was headed south on Clinton. After the crash, the driver of the semi stopped and emergency responders were called to the scene.

Investigators have not figured out if the bicyclist or semi-truck had the green light. There were no other injuries or vehicles involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

