Carmel High School students build homes inside school

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Students in Carmel are working on some very big class projects.

The Introduction to Construction class students have been building five 12 foot by 12 foot houses since the beginning of the school year.

The students started off the school year by building the foundation and are working all the way up through the process as if they were building a real home.

Some groups are now working on exterior trim, and others are finishing up ceiling work.

There are 120 students in five classes working on the construction.

“I think the great thing about this class is we don’t have to be perfect,” teacher John Coghlan explains. “You know, I don’t have to put a lot of extra pressure on the kids because we’re gonna take them down at the end of the year and reuse a lot of the material again next year. But it’s a chance for them to make mistakes and as I tell them, ‘It’s okay to make a mistake as long as you’re learning from that mistake.’ But it’s just a great process to go through; hands on and not just can you learn about something, but can you do it.”

Because of those mistakes the homes aren’t built to code, so they tear them down and use some of the materials for next year.

