Cosby lawyers ask to exclude his testimony on other women

Bill Cosby
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015. Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill will let only one other accuser testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial to bolster charges that the actor drugged and molested a woman at his estate near Philadelphia. The judges ruling made on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, means prosecutors cannot call 12 other women to try to show that the 79-year-old comedian has a history of similar "bad acts." Cosby is set to go on trial in June over the 2005 complaint by a former Temple University employee. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers want to prevent jurors at his Pennsylvania sex assault trial from hearing his lurid deposition testimony about giving pills and alcohol to a string of women before sex.

The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said the sexual contact was consensual.

Cosby gave the testimony more than a decade ago as part of Constand’s lawsuit filed against him.

Judge Steven O’Neill previously ruled that prosecutors can use Cosby’s deposition about his long history of extramarital relationships as evidence. But in a separate ruling, O’Neill said most of the women Cosby talks about in the deposition won’t be permitted to take the stand.

Cosby’s lawyers asked the judge to exclude Cosby’s 2006 testimony about those women.

