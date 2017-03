EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Evansville Police are investigating a body discovered Monday night.

The body was found inside a home on South Bedford Avenue.

Police say the body is badly decomposed and officials cannot tell if it is male or female.

EPD says the home has no electricity.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

No other details have been released about the home or the investigation.

