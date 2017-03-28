Hogsett lends a hand at Midwest Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spent Tuesday morning helping feed those in need.

He took part in Loud Out Day at Midwest Food Bank’s Indianapolis distribution center.

The mayor says it’s all part of his dedication to tackling issues of food security and food access in Indianapolis.

“I think the community comes together and recognizes this is a problem,” Hogsett said. “We will be able to move the dial and make Indianapolis a better community that it currently is.”

He added that too many families in Marion County live below the poverty line, and that feeding them helps reduce crime and poverty.

Midwest Food Bank distributes supplies to more than 320 agencies across 60 Indiana counties, feeding an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 people a month.

During Loud Out Days, as many as 55 agencies will drive through the facility to get up to 200 cases of food and relief items.

