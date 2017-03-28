IMPD searching for man who broke into northeast side Crew Carwash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department needs help identifying a man who broke into a Crew Carwash on the northeast of Indianapolis in February.

According to police, the man broke into Crew Carwash located at East 82nd Street and North Allisonville Road on Feb. 5 around 2:18 a.m.

Police say he broke into the business by using a hammer and crowbar to break through the glass of two doors.

The suspect drove a silver or beige sedan.

Police say the man wore a black and white bandana over the lower part of his face.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...