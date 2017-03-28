Instructor at gym for kids faces charges for voyeurism, child exploitation

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An instructor at a Zionsville gym for kids has been accused of secretly recording a teenage coworker as she changed clothes.

Lee Camden, 23, faces felony charges of voyeurism and child exploitation.

According to court documents, he secretly recorded a teen coworker in the women’s bathroom at InterActive Academy on March 18.

The victim said she saw Camden in the girl’s bathroom after instructing swim classes with Camden. He said he was getting lotion and then he exited. She then found Camden’s iPhone propped up against the wall on top of a cabinet while changing. She said the video was recording at the time and that she deleted the video but knew it could been seen in the “recently deleted” folder.

She then began to talk about it with another teen employee at the gym. The pair said Camden asked about his phone and he said that the phone’s camera sometimes begins to record unexpectedly.

Camden told the victim it was unintentional and that she could delete the video from his phone. He handed the phone to the victim, she sent the video to her phone and then deleted it from Camden’s phone. She also deleted the sent text from Camden’s phone to her phone.

The victim and the other employee then watched the video. They said Camden could be seen setting up the camera, checking the setup and then leaving the phone on the shelf.

According to court documents, Camden was immediately suspended by the facility.

Camden has an initial hearing on April 6.

24-Hour News 8 has reached out to InterActive Academy for a statement on the incident.

Last November, another coach at the facility was charged with child molestation and battery. He was accused of touching three female students multiple times.

