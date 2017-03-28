Juvenile dies after fall at Clifty Falls State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a child’s body was found at Clifty Falls State Park on Tuesday.

Early investigations from the Indiana Conversations Officers reveal that two juveniles were hiking off the trail near Hoffman Falls when one slipped on one of the waterfalls and went over the edge.

No foul play is suspected.

The park is located on the Ohio River and is known for its canyons, ravines and waterfalls.

The child’s identification has not been released.

