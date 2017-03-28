Pacers team with Alzheimer’s Association for awareness campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pacers are partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness about dementia.

And the organizations are encouraging you to get involved.

At Tuesday night’s game against the Timberwolves, they asked fans to leave the blue and gold at home, and wear purple.

The first 5,000 fans will also given a seed packet as a sign of hope for a cure.

The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says more than five million Americans are living with some sort of dementia, 110,000 of them are in Indiana.

This is the 4th year for Tuesday’s event.

But for the last 15 years, CNO Financial, the parent company of Bankers Life Insurance has partnered with the Alzheimer’s association.

Coming up in June they’ll be raising money through their Forget Me Not Days event.

They’ll fan across the city collecting money for research.

Since 2003 they’ve collected $4.5 million, $450,000 of that was last year.

“They say one in five seniors over the age of 65 will have a form of dementia, and that number is only expected to double by 2025,” said Kristen Jenkins of the local Alzheimer’s association, Greater Indiana Chapter. “Our goal is to increase awareness so that people can have an idea of what they might be facing and help us work towards a cure before then.”

There’s no question that it’s kind of struck a cord in the community and has built awareness,” said Bruce Baude of CNO Financial

The association is also holding an awareness walk in Sept. The walk is held in over 600 cities worldwide.

