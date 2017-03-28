Police: Man threatened to murder officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a highly intoxicated man punched a paramedic and threatened to murder a police officer.

According to the EPD report, the incident happened Monday evening at the West Maryland Apollo Liquor.

The store owner said the man kept pushing him and wouldn’t leave.

Police arrested 42-year-old Frankie Mathews. They called an ambulance saying Mathews was almost too drunk to stand.

That’s when police say Mathews hit the paramedic.

Police say once at the jail, Mathews made several threats including murder against an officer.

Mathews faces several charges including battery on a public safety official.

