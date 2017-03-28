Prayer in schools bill now to be debated Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Educators and students packed the senate chambers at the Statehouse Tuesday afternoon as the controversial prayer in schools bill was set to be debated.

State Senator Dennis Kruse, who sponsored the bill, passed on discussing the bill. It’s back on the agenda for Thursday.

House Bill 1024 was recently amended. The newer version does not include the requirement for schools to offer prayer time at school events; sporting events for example.

Under the bill, schools cannot discriminate against students based on religion or religious expression. Students would be able to express their belief at school, which would also include their school work. Students would be able to, but wouldn’t be required to, pray during school.

