Wild turkey collides with car in northern Indiana

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WCMH) — A family suffered minor cuts when a wild turkey came crashing through their windshield while traveling down US 20 in Indiana.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says the Taraboczhia family was traveling down the highway when a wild turkey flew in front of their rental vehicle. They weren’t able to avoid the bird which then became impaled in the center of the windshield.

The 30 pound Tom was killed on impact.

The sheriff’s office says mating season is currently ongoing for wild turkeys, meaning they are often on the move and can be as hazardous to drivers as deer.

