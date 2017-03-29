12 people killed in Texas church bus crash

CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — A dozen people are dead after a shuttle bus carrying members from First Baptist Chuch in New Braunfels collided with a pickup truck on Highway 83 near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.

First Baptist Church in New Braunfels posted to Facebook that a bus carrying their senior adults was coming back from a 3-day retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment when it was involved in the crash. “We understand there have been some fatalities,” the post says. “All activities for tonight are cancelled, including dinner. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports the van was carrying 14 people when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside. DPS says 12 people were killed and three were injured.

All lanes of Highway 83 are closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

Garner State Park is approximately 88 miles west of San Antonio.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...