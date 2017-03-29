2 hurt in crash after driver runs stop sign

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two drivers were hurt in an early Wednesday crash in eastern DeKalb County.

Police and medics were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of State Road 8 and County Road 75A, just east of Newville, on a report of a crash. Investigators said 20-year-old Rebekah Speakman of Hicksville, Ohio was headed eastbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when she ran a stop sign at State Road 8 and hit a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by 44-year-old Robert Hawley of Ohio.

The impact sent Speakman’s sedan off the northeast corner of the intersection and into a yard. Hawley’s Impala came to rest north of the intersection on the east side of the roadway, facing southbound, a report said.

Speakman complained of pain to her head and neck; Hawley suffered a concussion and complained of cervical pain.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash, according to the report. Speakman was cited for disregarding the stop sign.

