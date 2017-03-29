Autopsy underway on body found in vacant Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An autopsy is underway on a body that was found inside a home on Evansville’s south side.

The Evansville Police Department says they received a call Monday night about a body found at a vacant house on South Bedford Avenue. When officers arrived they found the body was decomposed to the point they weren’t able to identify age or gender.

On Tuesday police said they couldn’t draw any connections to any missing persons at that time. Police also said they didn’t find anything else in the home.

However, the investigation is still ongoing. The autopsy was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

