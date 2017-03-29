City park officials, Mayor Hogsett to detail jobs set aside for youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City park officials will join Mayor Joe Hogsett Wednesday morning to detail job opportunities set aside for Marion County’s young people.

In February, Hogsett launched Project Indy which is an annual initiative to provide “experience, useful skills, and productive alternatives to crime and gangs,” Hogsett has described.

The mayor announced the city’s program would work to fill 2,000 jobs in 2017.

400 of the positions will be open through Indy Parks and Recreation.

Indianapolis leaders will make a formal announcement at 11 a.m. at Krannert Park.

Jobs posted through Project Indy are open to Marion County residents between 16 and 24 years old.

A link to the program’s application can be found here.

