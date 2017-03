INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined executives at ClearScholar in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to announce an expansion.

The company plans to create 31 new jobs by 2019.

ClearScholar was founded just last year and currently employs 11 people.

The company partners with higher education institutions, such as Butler University, to offer mobile application technology for professor-student engagement.

The goal is to increase student success and graduation rates.

