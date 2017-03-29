Fall Creek Community Garden creates an oasis in the middle of a food desert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On the corner of 30th and Central there are several plots in the ground. These plots are fertile ground for crops and berries, veggies, and fruit.

“Right now what you are looking at is a garden before everything gets planted,” said Ryan Bennett, of Fall Creek Community Garden.

Over the years that neighborhood has been labeled a “food desert.”

The term food desert is used to identify communities that lack nutritious food and availability to purchase those items in the neighborhood.

Over the years, the Fall Creek Community Garden has created 100 plots where people can plant and grow their own food.

A one-time fee of $20 allows anyone to claim part of the plots for a year. Bennett and others then bring in instructors for free to train others how to plant and grow their own food.

“I think that is great, I’m all about organic foods,” said Breeunna Stockton.

Stockton lives in the Mapleton Fall Creek neighborhood. She has to take a bus to get to a store where she can purchase food.

Several other residents in the area complained about not having adequate options to purchase food in their neighborhood. The Fall Creek Community Garden is hoping to change that perspective.

Currently the Mapleton- Fall Creek Development Corporation is working on a plan to give people in the community food options.

While a plan formalizes for a grocery store, the Fall Creek Community Garden is willing to teach you how to grow your own food. If you would like to learn more about the Fall Creek Community Gardens click here.

