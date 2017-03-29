Female in critical condition following south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A female is in critical condition following a crash on the city’s south side Wednesday evening.

According to IMPD, an “elderly” woman was attempting to make a left turn in order to go south on Madison Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle headed north on Madison.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m in the 5200 block of Madison Avenue.

The woman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The driver and two passengers in the striking vehicle were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with what police were calling non-life threatening injuries.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

