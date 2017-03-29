Fresh Thyme, The Coil open in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A long-awaited construction project in Broad Ripple is now partially open.

Fresh Thyme opened Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the grocery store, there are more than 100 apartments above it.

Developers spent $37 million on the project and there’s a possibility that it could transform that part of town.

And with many things, change is hard.

“To bring more people to the village is always going to be good for small businesses around,” said Katie Clark, who works nearby.

But not everyone agrees with the solution to bring those people to town.

“It really does block the skyline, just the view of the trees and nature behind it,” said Max Williams, speaking of the height of The Coil building. “Sort of seems a little out of place.”

The building is located at the corner of College Ave and 63rd Street.

“It might have looked better downtown,” said Clark.

“I believe that it’s kind of blocking the view from the canal. It used to be a very nice view of the sky and everything. Now it’s kind of a big building, said Katya Reinhard while eating lunch on the canal.

The building has long been a source of contention. At one point, businesses sued to try to stop it.

“We’re all afraid of change, and we all don’t want it in our backyards,” said Angie Wethington of Browning Investments.

It was developed by Browning investments and Sheehan Development.

Workers were feverishly getting the Fresh Thyme ready for its opening.

At 33,500 square feet it’s the largest in the state.

Above the grocery are 151 apartments with views stretching south to downtown Indianapolis, there’s also a community room and an area for concerts.

“Really it was our goal to be more than a project that just plops onto a piece of ground,” said Wethington.

One of the conditions to build the project was to rebuild the northside of the Central Canal. While the project is new, they say they hope it keeps Broad Ripple the same as it’s always been.

“We’re hopeful that it will help this community remain eclectic, remain individual, and just help it become as vibrant as it has always been,” said Wethington.

The Coil is named after Jacob Coil who moved his family here in the 1830s and gave Broad Ripple it’s name.

