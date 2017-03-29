Grand Jury elects not to file charges in 2016 officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Grand Jury has decided not to file charges against officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department following a police-action shooting in October of 2016.

The clearance is in reference to the shooting of Gerald Cole on October 19 near North Denny and Washington streets.

According to reports, officers were responding to a theft call where the theft suspect, Stephen Cole, was defended from IMPD by his brother Gerald Cole, after he attacked an officer from behind.

Gerald was shot twice in the arm and back before he was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

