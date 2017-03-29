IMPD investigating after woman found dead in east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was found dead inside an east side house.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead just before noon Monday in the 3700 block of E. Pleasant Run Parkway N. Drive, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media release issued Wednesday.

Additional information has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

