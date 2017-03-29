Indiana companies bidding to build President Trump’s border wall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bids to build President Trump’s border wall between the United States and Mexico are due on Wednesday. According to a federal database, more than 700 companies have submitted bids for the project.

24-Hour News 8 looked through the database and found five organizations based in Indiana are bidding on the project.

Here’s a look at the Indiana-based companies:

Traylor Bros. Inc in Evansville

JH & Stone LLC in Fort Wayne

David L Phillips Services in Bloomington

Biologics Modular, LLC in Brownsburg

G.E. Energy Co. LLC in Indianapolis

President Trump says he wants the border wall to be 30 feet tall and aesthetically pleasing from the United States side.

David Phillips, who lives in Bloomington, thinks he could accomplish that. Phillips created his company in order to submit a bid on the project. He told 24-Hour News 8 he knows he is the underdog and thinks the only way his plans could be chosen is if a bigger, established company partners with him.

Phillips said his idea would combine sophisticated technology and the natural terrain to make a wall that is difficult to see from a distance, but impossible to climb. From the United States side, Phillips said the barrier would just look like a hill.

“From the Mexican side there’s a concave surface that is reflective and very slippery. It reflects light and all you see is the reflection of the terrain in front of the wall. There is a barrier but no one sees that there’s a barrier until you’re right up close,” said Phillips.

Phillips said he is aware many people have passionate opinions both for and against the wall. He thinks people on both sides of the issue could get behind his idea.

“I think it would work if the right number of people were to hear about it and see it. It would get an overwhelming amount of support because everybody would say, ‘If we have to have a wall, why not have one that looks like part of the terrain instead of something that looks like a wall?’ Nobody wants an icon that says ‘you’re not welcome,’ but everybody wants the border to be secure and safe,” said Phillips.

