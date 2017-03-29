Indiana Future Caucus aims to protect Millennial rights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As more Millennials take to the polls and public office, a new Indiana lawmaker group wants to fight for them.

On Wednesday, lawmakers under 40 stood outside the Indiana Statehouse. They are a part of the new Indiana Future Caucus.

They are a group made up of young legislators from both political sides. The goal is to put partisan politics aside and fight for millennial protections, and encourage young people to run for office.

“The people gathered today are young legislators committed to building our state to be a healthier, stronger, with greater opportunity and to be more welcoming to our talented, and dedicated millennials,” State Rep. Dan Forestal (D-Indianapolis) said.

Indiana is the 17th state to introduce this future caucus. Some immediate rights the group plans to look at include short-term rentals and ride sharing programs.

