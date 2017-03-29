Indiana House panel amends overhaul of troubled vaping law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House panel has amended legislation targeting the state’s problematic vaping law to reintroduce certain regulations.

When it was first sent to the House, Republican state Sen. Randy Head’s bill effectively gutted the troubled 2016 law, which created a monopoly and sparked an FBI investigation. A federal appeals court also had struck down much of the law.

The House panel’s changes address e-liquid labeling, including requiring an identifiable, trackable code and a nicotine warning. The changes also include adding provisions on manufacturer reports, e-liquid flavorings and ingredient lists.

Changes discussed in a hearing Tuesday that would have mandated insurance and banned marketing products with cartoons were not included in the bill that advanced Wednesday.

The legislative panel voted 11-0 on the bill, sending it to the full House.

