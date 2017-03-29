Man charged with forgery for allegedly making counterfeit $20 bills at home

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — On Wednesday, detectives of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in an ongoing rash of counterfeit money found in Daviess County.

Authorities said that 35-year-old Adam Hohiemer was allegedly making fake $20 bills in his home on Frederica Street.

Detectives say they executed a search warrant and found several items consistent with the manufacturing of counterfeit money.

The items reportedly included several blank sheets of high quality, money grade, stock printer paper, ink cartridges, paper trimmings that would indicate the cutting of paper into money-sized pieces, and several counterfeit $20 bills on sheets of paper.

Authorities say a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie of marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia including glass smoking pipes and bongs were located in the home.

Hohiemer charged with Forgery, Criminal Possession of Forged Instruments, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

