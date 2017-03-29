Man found guilty in 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was found guilty of a 2015 murder Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Michael Grady for the June 2015 murder of David Phelps Jr.

The prosecutor’s office said on June 6, 2015 Grady forcibly entered Phelps’ residence on the city’s east side and then demanded to known who was in the house. After confronting Grady, Phelps sustained several gunshot wounds.

Phelp’s mother, cousin and brother were all in the residence at the time of the murder.

Grady is scheduled to be sentenced April 28.

