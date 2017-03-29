Pacers waive Stuckey after another injury hits, sign Stephenson to deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have waived backup guard Rodney Stuckey and signed Lance Stephenson according to Yahoo Sports.

The deal with Stephenson is for three years and $12 million. There is a team option in place for the third year, according to sources.

The move comes a day after the team announced Stuckey would miss four to six weeks with a strained left patellar tendon.

Stuckey has been plagued by injuries all season. He appeared in only 39 games, a little more than half of the Pacers’ total heading into Wednesday’s matchup at Memphis.

And with the Pacers still fighting to get in the playoffs, the team decided it couldn’t afford to be short-handed over the final two weeks of the season.

The 6-foot-5 Stuckey averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. In three seasons with Indiana, he averaged 10.1 points and 2.6 assists.

Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird called Stuckey a good influence on the team.

Stephenson was originally drafted by the Pacers in the 2010 draft with the 40th overall pick.

He has averaged 8.7 points, three assists and 4.2 rebounds a game during his career.

