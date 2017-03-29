Police search for suspects who stole almost $3,000 from man in Kroger store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for two men who stole almost $3,000 from a man inside a Kroger store.

The incident happened March 3 at the Kroger on 5350 E. Thompson Road.

One of the suspect’s distracted a man while the other suspect took an envelope from the victim’s pocket that had $2,700.

The two suspects are in their 20s and fled the store traveling westbound on Thompson Road in a red Toyota Corolla with the Indiana plate G850121.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

