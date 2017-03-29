Santa lookalike arrested for selling cocaine

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man resembling Santa Claus was arrested in the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Fidel Gutuerrel Gonzalez Gutierrez, 58, was arrested on six outstanding warrants for selling cocaine.

The warrants were issued after an undercover operation to purchase cocaine from him on six occasions.

Gonzalez Gutierrez was charged with six counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and four counts of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

