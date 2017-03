Parke County, IN – A semi truck driver lost control Wednesday morning in northeastern Parke County.

It happened on State Road 236, about one mile west of State Road 59.

Police say John Fagg, 46, of Brazil lost control on a curve in the road, causing the truck to roll over.

Fagg sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was not cited.

The trailer was carrying logs and crews have closed the road to clean up the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...