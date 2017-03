INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi-truck traveling north on Sherman Drive got stuck under a bridge around 1 p.m Wednesday.

The incident happened just south of the intersection of Sherman Drive and Washington Street.

Sherman will be open in the next 15 to 30 minutes.

24-Hour News 8 has not yet been made aware of any injuries.

