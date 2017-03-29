St. Louis services set for April 9 for rock icon Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry fans will have their chance to pay their respects to the late rock ‘n’ roll visionary.

Berry’s family announced in a statement Wednesday that a public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 at The Pageant club, where Berry frequently performed in his hometown of St. Louis. That will be followed by a service for Berry’s family and friends, including those in the music industry.

The Pageant’s owner and longtime Berry friend, Joe Edwards, told The Associated Press that Berry will lie in repose in an open casket, giving fans their last glimpse of the music legend.

Berry was 90 when he died March 18 at his home near St. Louis.

Berry’s classics include “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

