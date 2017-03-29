The more you eat, the more money Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate to the Pat McAfee Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You can donate to a local charity on Tuesday just for eating!

Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating all of its proceeds Wednesday to the Pat McAfee Foundation. Basically, the more you eat, the more Jersey’s Mike’s Subs will give.

It’s part of its 7th annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign, along with its “Day of Giving” initiative to support neighborhood needs.

In 2016, the nationwide initiative raised more than $4 million for local charities.

The restaurant says all eight of its Indianapolis locations are participating.

6985 West 38th Street, Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Indianapolis, IN 7125 Georgetown Road, Suit 800, Indianapolis, IN 46268

5025 East 82nd Street, Suite 1700, Indianapolis, IN 46250

6815 South Emerson Avenue, Suite F, Indianapolis, IN 46237

10725 North Michigan Road, Suite A, Indianapolis, IN 46077

2271 Pointe Parkway, Carmel, Indiana 46032

8375 E 96th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256

16771 Clover Road, Noblesville, Indiana 46060

The Pat McAfee Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to the children of military personnel.

Learn more about Jersey Mike’s Subs initiative

initiative Learn more about the Pat McAfee Foundation

