The more you eat, the more money Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate to the Pat McAfee Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You can donate to a local charity on Tuesday just for eating!
Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating all of its proceeds Wednesday to the Pat McAfee Foundation. Basically, the more you eat, the more Jersey’s Mike’s Subs will give.
It’s part of its 7th annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign, along with its “Day of Giving” initiative to support neighborhood needs.
In 2016, the nationwide initiative raised more than $4 million for local charities.
The restaurant says all eight of its Indianapolis locations are participating.
- 6985 West 38th Street, Suite 500, Indianapolis, IN 46254
- 7125 Georgetown Road, Suit 800, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- 5025 East 82nd Street, Suite 1700, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- 6815 South Emerson Avenue, Suite F, Indianapolis, IN 46237
- 10725 North Michigan Road, Suite A, Indianapolis, IN 46077
- 2271 Pointe Parkway, Carmel, Indiana 46032
- 8375 E 96th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256
- 16771 Clover Road, Noblesville, Indiana 46060
The Pat McAfee Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to the children of military personnel.
- Learn more about Jersey Mike’s Subs initiative
- Learn more about the Pat McAfee Foundation