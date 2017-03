INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is officially National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

A bill commemorating the day was signed into law by President Trump Tuesday evening.

Tonight I'm proud to sign S. 305, which encourages the display of the U.S. flag on National Vietnam War Veterans Day tomorrow, March 29th. pic.twitter.com/IetZyMD4F9 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 29, 2017

It encourages the display of American flags and also names March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The bill was co-authored by Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly.

March 29 is the day the last U.S. soldiers were choppered out of Vietnam in 1973.

