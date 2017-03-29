Wife, daughters receive thousands after tragic death of Greencastle man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The death of a Greencastle man has spurred an overwhelming amount of support for his family. 23-year-old Brandon Green was killed in a crash on his way to work on March 14.

Brandon Green’s wife Taylor was just days away from giving birth to the couple’s second daughter, when she was notified by police at her door that her husband had died. It is a sad end to a life that his wife said was filled with generosity, joy, and love.

“He would help anybody, anywhere, whoever it would be,” Taylor Green said.

Taylor said her husband never met a stranger and their undying love for each other carried them from high school sweethearts to the altar just five months ago.

“We fought. We cried, but we worked on it and we never seemed to be able to leave each other for very long,” Taylor said.

Brandon enjoyed bowling and being outdoors with Taylor and their daughter Havynn by his side.

“He was an amazing dad. Amazing. He loved being a dad,” Taylor said.

As Brandon headed out the door on March 14th, he had just two more days of work before two months of paternity leave with his wife, but died in a crash on his way to Indianapolis.

Taylor gave birth just three days later.

“I have no idea why I was chosen to handle such grief and happiness at the same time. It’s something that I still don’t understand. I don’t know how to handle it,” Taylor said.

But she hasn’t had to handle it alone.

“Thank you is not enough for the amount of people who have helped me,” Taylor said.

Hundreds of people have made donations to a GoFundMe campaign to support her and Brandon’s daughters. Nearly $15,000 have been raised in just two weeks.

“If it wasn’t for him being such an amazing man and being so kind to everybody, I mean, the movement he’s made with all these people and the support. It overwhelms me a lot, because that shows me how amazing he was and how great people thought of him,” Taylor said.

The support brings smiles through the tears for this mother, who says while she works to keep the memory of Brandon alive, she hopes others will cherish their loved ones.

“Love as hard as you can, appreciate what you have and never take things for granted,” Taylor said.

Taylor plans to plant a memorial garden for Brandon on their property in Greencastle along with all of his family and friends.

