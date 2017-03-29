Woman arrested after leading police on pursuit from Evansville to Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A late night pursuit led police from Evansville to Henderson and resulted in a woman being arrested.

Samantha Mayes, 24, was taken into custody after authorities say she led them on a chase starting near Grand and Adams in Evansville and ending on Highway 41-A in Henderson.

Evansville Police report that they initially tried to stop the vehicle, suspecting a drunk driver. They say Mayes refused to stop.

A number of units were involved and followed the vehicle into Henderson where authorities there resumed the pursuit.

Authorities say the vehicle was disregarding traffic lights and stop signs.

Eventually, the vehicle broke down on Highway 41-A near Hays Oil Company Gas Station.

Mayes was then arrested. She faces the following charges:

Fleeing or evading police

Wanton endangerment

Wanton endangerment – police officer (three counts)

No operators license

Disregarding traffic control device

Disregarding stop sign

A juvenile passenger was transported back to Evansville Police due to being a missing juvenile, according to authorities.

