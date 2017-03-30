$50K donation to Greenfield school pulled over wording controversy

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A hashtag is causing a $50,000 donation to be recinded.

According to our partners at the Greenfield Reporter, an anonymous group of five people offered the money to help buy new turf for the Greenfield Central High School football field.

The newspaper says the donations are tied to a local church, and the group asked that the hashtag “#BLESSTHEWORLD” be painted on the field.

Critics argued that such a message could run contrary to church and state separation laws.

The donors have withdrawn the offer, saything they do not want to put the school in a difficult situation.

